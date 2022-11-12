Lindsay Lohan Pitched a 'Brilliant' 'Mean Girls' Nod for Netflix's 'Falling for Christmas'

Lindsay Lohan was ready to recreate her "Jingle Bell Rock" dance routine from Mean Girls for her new Christmas movie.

After recording a cover of the holiday tune for the soundtrack of her Netflix film Falling for Christmas, the actress, 36, revealed how the homage to one of her most famous roles came to be while appearing Friday on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

"It was a mistake how that happened," she recalled. "It was my brilliant idea to bring it up in a conversation with the directors and the producers, and I was like, 'Oh, wouldn't it be fun if we did a blooper reel at the end, and we all did the Christmas scene from the talent show in Mean Girls?'

"And that was the first idea. And then I was like, 'Let's not actually do that.' And they said, 'Oh, what about the song?' Then they forgot about it and the movie had been finally edited and they're like, 'Can you do that song please?' I was like, 'OK,'" Lohan added.

Lohan lent her vocals to the Falling for Christmas soundtrack with her rendition of "Jingle Bell Rock," which appeared in the movie's first trailer last month.

"Break out your [camcorder emoji] because yes, that is Lindsay Lohan singing Jingle Bell Rock in the Falling For Christmas trailer!" Netflix announced on Twitter at the time, making the song available last week, ahead of the film's premiere on the streaming platform.

The movie comes 18 years after Lohan infamously performed a sexy dance to "Jingle Bell Rock" with her Mean Girls costars Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert during the teen comedy's talent show scene.

The onscreen performance was nearly cut short when the CD player went out, until Lohan's Cady Heron led her friends and the rest of the school in a singalong.

In Falling for Christmas, "A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress (Lohan) gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas," according to a plot summary from Netflix.

Lohan previously told PEOPLE that working on the movie "was almost like a rebirth" as she "hadn't been on a romantic comedy movie set in so long."

Falling for Christmas is now available to stream on Netflix.