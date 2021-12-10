Lindsay Lohan's Mean Girls Mom Ana Gasteyer Reacts to Actress' Engagement: 'I Like Marriage, I'm a Fan'

The former Saturday Night Live star played the mother of Lindsay Lohan's Cady Heron in Mean Girls

It hasn't been too long since Ana Gasteyer reunited with Mean Girls costar Lindsay Lohan since the film's release more than 16 years ago.

In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday night the 54-year-old actress revealed she was on a Zoom chat with Lohan last year.

The Zoom chat was part of a Mean Girls reunion moderated by Katie Couric and encouraged fans of the film to register to vote as part of the #GoodToVote campaign. Gasteyer played the mother of Lohan's Cady Heron. Mean Girls also starred Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried.

Gasteyer revealed details on their Zoom interaction when a member of the show's virtual audience from Seattle asked about the last time both saw each other, in addition to what the former Saturday Night Live star thought of Lohan's engagement to fiancé Bader Shammas.

"Well, I like marriage. I am a fan," the actress said. "You know, you want to do it for a minute or seven, that is up to you. It is fun, weddings are fun."

"I saw her last year because we did during the pandemic when there were all of those coalitions for the homeless feed America organizations, I did a reunion or interview with Katie Couric, actually it was great for charity," she added noting 35-year-old Lohan joined the Zoom chat from Dubai.

Gasteyer appeared on the show alongside WWHL host Andy Cohen and Saturday Night Live star Rachel Dratch.

On Nov. 28, Lohan announced her engagement to fiancé Shammas on Instagram after dating him for more than three years.

"My love. My life. My family. My future," Lohan wrote on Instagram while showing off her new engagement ring.

Shammas works in finance as the Assistant Vice President at Credit Suisse in Dubai, where Lohan has called home for the last seven years.