Lindsay Lohan Wishes Happy Mean Girls Day with Her Brother Days After Bizarre Controversy

It’s not October 3rd until Lindsay Lohan declares it.

The actress has officially celebrated Mean Girls Day with her brother Dakota on Instagram where the two recreated the iconic line from the 2004 hit movie that launched an annual holiday.

“On October 3rd he asked me what day it was,” Dakota says before Lohan pans to herself and adds, “It’s October 3rd.”

The line comes when Jonathan Bennett’s Aaron Samuels turns around to ask Lohan’s Cady Heron the date. Lohan’s matter-of-fact delivery of the line has stood out ever since.

This marks the star’s first post since she was embroiled in a bizarre controversy on Saturday after posting a disturbing video on Instagram that appeared to show her accusing a homeless family of “trafficking children” when they would not let her help them.

In the video, Lohan, who is in a car, spots a homeless family sleeping outside and identifies them as Syrian refugees.

Seemingly trying to help, Lohan approaches the family and says the children can come with her to watch movies “on a television or a computer.” However, when they do not make moves to leave with her, she starts to become belligerent. It’s not immediately clear whether the family could understand what she was saying to them.

Eventually, the family gathers up their stuff to leave, which Lohan appears to take as a sign that they’re consenting to come with her, leading her to ask the kids, “Are you excited?” The children do not answer.

what is happening… lindsay lohan tried to kidnap two refugee children because she thought the mom was trafficking her children she then was punched by the mother wow… pic.twitter.com/WYvchUqVNh — ryan (@ryanspearsz) September 29, 2018

As the family walks past Lohan’s car, the actress can be heard saying, “This is my car right here.” After they keep walking, Lohan says, “They’re trafficking children.”

As Lohan continues to follow the family, a female voice can be heard approaching her, after which Lohan lets out an audible gasp and her camera shakes.

Lohan then turns the camera around on herself and says she was slapped by the woman. “You guys, I’m so scared,” she remarks while crying and grabbing the side of her face.

Lohan’s rep did not reply to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The actress has recently been spending a lot of time in Mykonos, Greece to film her new reality series, Lohan Beach Club, slated to premiere on MTV in 2019.