Lindsay Lohan to Make Two More Netflix Movies After This Year's Falling for Christmas Comedy

Lindsay Lohan is on board for more Netflix team-ups.

The Mean Girls actress, 35, signed a deal to star in two more movies with the streaming service, which will follow her upcoming holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas debuting on Netflix later this year.

"We're so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we're thrilled to continue our partnership with her. We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world," Christina Rogers, Netflix's director of independent film, said in a statement.

In a tweet Tuesday, Netflix wrote in reference to the star's dual roles in 1998's The Parent Trap, "The world first fell in love with Lindsay Lohan when she played a set of twins — and Netflix is once again giving the world twice the Lindsay to love through a creative partnership that will see her star in two new films!"

Lohan wrote on Instagram sharing the news: "Exciting things to come! 🤗🎥🍿 @netflixfilm."

In Falling for Christmas, Lohan plays a newly engaged hotel heiress who, after getting into a skiing accident, suffers from amnesia. She then finds herself in the care of a blue-collar lodge owner (played by Glee's Chord Overstreet) and his daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

Last month, Lohan told PEOPLE about her Super Bowl commercial for Planet Fitness, which pokes fun at her past.

"It was refreshing to put my past to bed once and for all and share with people how I am living my life today," she said.