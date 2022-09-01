Lindsay Lohan Lands Her Second Netflix Rom-Com 'Irish Wish' About a Bridesmaid's Dream Gone Wrong

Lindsay Lohan is ready to make her wish come true!

On Thursday, Netflix announced the Mean Girls actress, 36, is set to star in the upcoming romantic comedy Irish Wish.

In the film, Lohan will take on the role of Maddie who agrees to be a bridesmaid at the wedding of her best friend and love of her life in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to tie the knot, Maddie makes a "spontaneous wish for true love" and she inadvertently becomes the bride-to-be. With her wish coming true, she quickly realizes that her true love is not who she thought he was.

In addition to Irish Wish, Lohan will also star in the upcoming holiday movie Falling for Christmas — which will debut later this year — as part of her two movie deal with Netflix.

In Falling for Christmas, Lohan plays a newly engaged hotel heiress who, after getting into a skiing accident, suffers from amnesia. She then finds herself in the care of a blue-collar lodge owner (played by Glee's Chord Overstreet) and his daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

In March, Netflix announced the company would be teaming up with the Freaky Friday star.

"We're so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we're thrilled to continue our partnership with her. We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world," Christina Rogers, Netflix's director of independent film, said in a statement.

In a tweet, Netflix wrote in reference to the star's dual roles in 1998's The Parent Trap, "The world first fell in love with Lindsay Lohan when she played a set of twins — and Netflix is once again giving the world twice the Lindsay to love through a creative partnership that will see her star in two new films!"

Lohan wrote on Instagram sharing the news: "Exciting things to come! 🤗🎥🍿 @netflixfilm."

In February, Lohan opened up to PEOPLE about making fun of her past in a Super Bowl commercial for Planet Fitness.

"It was refreshing to put my past to bed once and for all and share with people how I am living my life today," she said of the ad which featured Lohan embracing wellness.