Lindsay Lohan Lands Her Second Netflix Rom-Com 'Irish Wish' About a Bridesmaid's Dream Gone Wrong

The Mean Girls actress will also star in the upcoming holiday movie Falling for Christmas, which will debut on Netflix later this year

By
Published on September 1, 2022 02:13 PM
Lindsay Lohan
Photo: James Gourley/Getty

Lindsay Lohan is ready to make her wish come true!

On Thursday, Netflix announced the Mean Girls actress, 36, is set to star in the upcoming romantic comedy Irish Wish.

In the film, Lohan will take on the role of Maddie who agrees to be a bridesmaid at the wedding of her best friend and love of her life in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to tie the knot, Maddie makes a "spontaneous wish for true love" and she inadvertently becomes the bride-to-be. With her wish coming true, she quickly realizes that her true love is not who she thought he was.

In addition to Irish Wish, Lohan will also star in the upcoming holiday movie Falling for Christmas — which will debut later this year — as part of her two movie deal with Netflix.

In Falling for Christmas, Lohan plays a newly engaged hotel heiress who, after getting into a skiing accident, suffers from amnesia. She then finds herself in the care of a blue-collar lodge owner (played by Glee's Chord Overstreet) and his daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

In March, Netflix announced the company would be teaming up with the Freaky Friday star.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lindsay Lohan
Scott Everett White

"We're so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we're thrilled to continue our partnership with her. We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world," Christina Rogers, Netflix's director of independent film, said in a statement.

In a tweet, Netflix wrote in reference to the star's dual roles in 1998's The Parent Trap, "The world first fell in love with Lindsay Lohan when she played a set of twins — and Netflix is once again giving the world twice the Lindsay to love through a creative partnership that will see her star in two new films!"

Lohan wrote on Instagram sharing the news: "Exciting things to come! 🤗🎥🍿 @netflixfilm."

In February, Lohan opened up to PEOPLE about making fun of her past in a Super Bowl commercial for Planet Fitness.

"It was refreshing to put my past to bed once and for all and share with people how I am living my life today," she said of the ad which featured Lohan embracing wellness.

Related Articles
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan to Make Two More Netflix Movies After This Year's 'Falling for Christmas' Comedy
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch5Z2w6BIS3/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D lindsaylohan Verified Now and Then. #TheParentTrap #bffs 👫 Edited · 34m
Lindsay Lohan Recreates Throwback London Photo from Her 'Parent Trap' Days with Brother Dakota
Untitled Holiday Romcom. (L-R) Lindsay Lohan as Sierra, Chord Overstreet as Jake
See Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet in Sweet Peek at Their Upcoming Netflix Rom-Com
Chord Overstreet, Lindsay Lohan
Chord Overstreet Will Play Lindsay Lohan's Love Interest in Netflix's New Holiday Romantic Comedy
New Romance Movies Coming to Netflix in 2022
New Romance Movies Coming to Netflix in 2022, Including 'Persuasion' , 'Along for the Ride' , and More
Lacey Chabert attends the Christmas Con day 2 of Thats4Entertainment brings Christmas Con to Pasadena at the Pasadena Convention Center on August 5, 2022 © Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com 310-657-9661
Lacey Chabert Shares the Future of 'Crossword Mysteries' and More Hallmark Follow-Up Movies
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas' Relationship Timeline
Lindsay Lohan attends the Network 10 marquee on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 05, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia.
Lindsay Lohan Reveals Premiere Date and Preview of Her New Podcast, 'The Lohdown' : 'Can't Wait'
Lindsay Lohan Has 'Fun in the Sun' on the Turkish Riviera Following Wedding to Fiancé Bader Shamma Tout: can I get this picture from her Instagram? https://www.instagram.com/p/CftfoNVLHmC/
Lindsay Lohan Has 'Fun in the Sun' on Post-Wedding Trip to the Turkish Riviera
celebs who are Cancers
Lindsay Lohan Announces Podcast: 'I'm Looking Forward to Connecting More with My Fans'
Matilda the Musical on Netflix
Emma Thompson Is a Scary Miss Trunchbull in First Teaser Trailer for Netflix's 'Matilda the Musical'
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan Asked to Be Regina George in Mean Girls: 'I Wanted to Play a Pretty, Normal Girl'
Meg Ryan and David Duchovny
Meg Ryan to Direct and Star in Rom-Com 'What Happens Later' Opposite David Duchovny: 'Here We Go!'
Freaky Friday Jamie Lee Curtis (L) and Lindsay Lohan
Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Lindsay Lohan a 'Great Talent' Who 'Had a Lot on Her Plate at a Very Young Age'
Lindsay Lohan Recreates Iconic Parent Trap Line on TikTok: 'I Have Class and You Don't'
Lindsay Lohan Recreates Iconic Line from 'The Parent Trap' on TikTok: 'You Heard It Here First'
School for Good and Evil teaser
See Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron in Magical First Teaser for 'The School for Good & Evil'