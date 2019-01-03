Lindsay Lohan Looks Back on All Her Iconic Characters — and Guesses What They'd Be Up to Now

Lindsay Lohan marked 20 years since her first major role in The Parent Trap hit screens — and now she’s looking back at some of her most iconic movies.

The actress, 32, sat down with Entertainment Weekly to give her thoughts on what her most famous characters are doing now. And the Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club star certainly thinks they’re all thriving.

“Anna Coleman is now running for office with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey, probably, in 2020. So make sure to vote,” Lohan semi-jokes of her Freaky Friday character.

RELATED: Watch the First Trailer for Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club: ‘I’ve Been Through So Much in My Past’

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As for Parent Trap twins Hallie and Annie, “I think that they’ve swapped. So Hallie is in London as a parenting counselor and Annie is in California running a vineyard,” she says.

While she thinks her Herbie Fully Loaded character Maggie is probably the VP of Tesla now, she says Mean Girls‘ Cady Heron took a different route.

“Cady Heron is definitely back in Africa building homes for orphan gorillas. I mean for sure,” she says, while her Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen character Lola would “be a director on Broadway — she’d be directing Mean Girls right now. Duh.”

In the end, she has high hopes for all of her fan-favorite characters.

“I’m pretty sure you could put every character together and create a really good Capitol Hill office,” she says. “You could put really good people back in government.”

Watch the video above for more!