Lindsay Lohan Says She's Learned 'Simplicity' Is 'Key' While Reflecting on Her 34th Birthday

“During all these tough times I feel like I’ve learned to understand the simplicity of life and birthdays,” Lindsay Lohan said

Happy birthday, Lindsay Lohan!

Lohan turned 34 Thursday and marked the occasion with a reflective Instagram video, sharing that she has “learned to understand the simplicity of life.”

“It’s my birthday and I’ve had a really beautiful day,” the actress began in the video, which was captioned “Gratitude.”

“And during all these tough times I feel like I’ve learned to understand the simplicity of life and birthdays,” Lohan continued, “I was thinking about how many birthdays I’ve had that are just like so extravagant and how lucky we all are to just have the people around us that we love and the people in our lives that we love and how simple is key.”

“I’m 34 now and it's been a beautiful day and I'm really happy and really grateful to have good people in my life and I look forward to sharing that with other people in my work and in everything I do from here on out,” the Mean Girls star concluded, before blowing a kiss to her followers.

Earlier in the day, Lohan shared a throwback picture in honor of her birthday, writing “Its my birthday 💫” alongside the sweet childhood photo.

Lohan has been working on several new projects as of late, including an upcoming horror film, Cursed, that she will star in alongside Mickey Rourke.

She has also been vocal about wanting to be part of a sequel to 2004’s Mean Girls, telling David Spade in an April interview that she “wanted to come back with a Mean Girls 2.” Later that month she told Andy Cohen that it would be her “dream” to film a sequel to the iconic film.