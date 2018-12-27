Lindsay Lohan's Stepmom Kate Major Arrested After She Allegedly Attacked a Bus Driver

Lindsay Lohan‘s stepmom has been charged after she allegedly committed a Christmas crime.

On Tuesday, Kate Major Lohan was traveling for the holidays on a Bieber Tourways coach bus in Allentown, Pennsylvania, when she allegedly attacked the bus driver and attempted to drive away, The Allentown Morning Call reported.

Major Lohan, 36, of Boca Raton, Florida, was reportedly intoxicated during the incident and allegedly attacked the driver after she missed her Hellertown stop, the outlet said.

According to court records obtained by the Morning Call, Major Lohan became angry and scolded the driver for almost 20 minutes, demanding the bus stop. At the next stop in Lower Macungie Township, the driver got off the bus and Major Lohan followed her and allegedly attacked her.

Court records stated that Major Lohan, who graduated from Allentown Central Catholic High School, grabbed the bus driver by the coat and refused to let her go, before rushing back onto the bus and attempting to drive away.

Luckily, a fellow passenger intervened and pulled Major Lohan from behind the wheel.

She was later taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police — reportedly telling police that the bus driver started the altercation and assaulted her — and eventually booked at Lehigh County Jail, the Morning Call said.

Major Lohan was charged with two counts of drunken driving — one for getting behind the wheel of a commercial vehicle — two counts of disorderly conduct, one count of harassment, and one count of public drunkenness.

According to court records, she told the police she had a few glasses of wine and became upset because the bus was a half-hour late.

She spent the night in jail before being arraigned on Wednesday morning, paying $2,500 for bail, according to the local paper.

The incident comes just three months after Major Lohan filed for divorce from Lindsay’s dad Michael Lohan.

In papers first obtained by The Blast, Major Lohan called the marriage “irretrievably broken” and asked the court to set a parenting plan for the couple’s two sons — Landon Major, 5, and Logan Michael, 3.

Major Lohan requested majority custody of the two kids and joint custody in legal matters. The former entertainment reporter also requested child support and alimony from Michael, 58, as well as legal fees.

The filing comes after Major Lohan was arrested for simple battery on July 27 after allegedly throwing a glass candle at Michael, which shattered and cut his arm, The Blast reported. Florida prosecutors did not file charges, citing insufficient evidence.

The pair got engaged in 2010 and married in October 2014.