Lindsay Lohan Cozies Up to Husband Bader Shammas During London Outing with Her Brother Dakota

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas are continuing their time in London following their nuptials, after stepping out in N.Y.C. earlier this month

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on August 29, 2022 04:22 PM
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas.
Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas. Photo: NASH / BACKGRID

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas are continuing to enjoy their time together across the pond.

On Monday, the newlyweds were photographed enjoying drinks with loved ones, including the actress's brother Dakota Lohan, in London's Knightsbridge neighborhood.

Lohan, 36, donned a floral-print blouse and jeans, letting her signature red locks hang loose over her shoulders. Shammas, meanwhile, sported a green jacket over a brown T-shirt and jeans, finishing his look in a dark baseball cap.

At one point, the smiley actress was snapped resting her head on her husband's shoulder.

The outing comes six days after Lohan shared a photo of the pair at a London restaurant on Instagram, captioning it, "Home of the queen 🇬🇧 with my 👑."

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas. NASH / BACKGRID

Lohan and financier Shammas announced their engagement in November, then confirmed they were married early last month. The Mean Girls actress referred to Shammas as her husband in an Instagram post at the time.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world," she wrote. "You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday [sic]."

When Lohan announced her engagement to Shammas, she posted a gallery of photos smiling with him and showing off her ring. "My love. My life. My family. My future," she wrote in the caption.

Following her nuptials with Shammas, Lohan shared several pictures from her trip to the Turkish Riviera in July, including one of her wearing a floor-length red floral dress as she admired her stunning surroundings.

"Fun in the sun," she captioned the post, tagging her location as The Bodrum EDITION, a luxury resort just miles from the Yalikavak Marina at the western point of the Bodrum peninsula.

Prior to their London trip, Lohan and Shammas were seen shopping together in New York City earlier this month. The Parent Trap actress also spent some quality time with family while in the Big Apple, including dining out and attending MJ: The Musical on Broadway.

