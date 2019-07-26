Lindsay Lohan Goes Semi-Topless as She Strikes a Seductive 'Pose' on Instagram

Lindsay Lohan is — almost — baring it all.

The actress, 33, shared a revealing photo of herself on Instagram Friday in which she wore a sequined pink dress that was unzipped in the back.

Showing off her tattoo and a hint of cleavage, the actress looked over her shoulder as she knelt on her bed.

“My POSE🌹,” she wrote in the caption.

Earlier this month, Lohan posted a nude mirror selfie on the night before her 33rd birthday. The actress positioned her arms and legs strategically as she posed and only left a pink bow and cake emoji in the caption.

Lohan is set to be a judge on the Australian edition of The Masked Singer, which the show announced earlier this month on social media.

Radio host Jackie O, pop sensation Dannii Minogue, comedian David Hughes and Osher Günsberg round out the judge’s panel.

RELATED: Lindsay Lohan Prepares to Ring in Her 33rd Birthday with a Naked Selfie

Lohan posted a video on Instagram showing off her best Australian accent.

“G’Day mates. I’m here in Australia,” she said in the clip.

“I feel honored to sit on the panel and be part of such an amazing show,” said Lohan of joining the hit series. “Each week will be so exciting to watch who performs and try to guess who’s behind the masks.”