Lindsay Lohan Cuddles Up to Fiancé Bader Shammas in Sweet Photo: 'My Forever Valentine'
Lindsay Lohan is feeling the love this Valentine's Day.
On Instagram Tuesday, the 35-year-old Mean Girls star posted a black and white photo of herself snuggled up next to fiancé Bader Shammas.
"My forever Valentine," Lohan captioned the snap, adding a red heart emoji.
The actress' famous followers shared love in the comments section, with Diane Keaton dropping five heart emojis.
"Lovers ❤️," wrote Real Housewives Of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga, while Lohan's brother Dakota echoed "You two so freaking cutee."
In November, the "Rumors" singer announced her engagement to Shammas after over three years of dating.
"My love. My life. My family. My future," she wrote on Instagram while showing off her new engagement ring.
Shammas works in finance as the Assistant Vice President at Credit Suisse in Dubai, where Lohan has called home for the last seven years.
The engagement is Lohan's second. She was previously set to wed Russian millionaire Egor Tarabasov before their split in 2016.
Earlier this month, the bride-to-be revealed she has already started planning for her upcoming nuptials. In conversation with Extra, Lohan said she plans to keep things simple on the big day.
"What kind of bride do you think you'll be? Are you going to be low-key? Are you going to be all-in?" host Rachel Lindsay asked. "I'm not going to call you a bridezilla, I'm not going to do that!"
"I'm definitely not like that," Lohan said. "I'm more low-key. Even on my birthday I want to make sure everyone else is good and then I can be okay. So I'll be more like that."
Of the "exciting time," Lohan added that she was looking at possible destinations and thinking about what she'll wear.
"I've already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything," she explained.