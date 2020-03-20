Lindsay Lohan Encourages Fans to '#StayHome' as Coronavirus Spreads Across the World

Lindsay Lohan is joining many other celebrities in telling their fans to practice social distancing as the coronavirus spreads across the world.

Alongside a selfie posted to her Instagram page Friday, Lohan urged her followers to stay home.

“Teamwork makes the Dream work #staystrong #staypositive #stayhealthy #stayhome and #pray ❤️,” the actress, 33, wrote.

Lohan shared similar messages on her Instagram story, showing off photos of her home cooking with the words “Still cookin’” and reiterating the #stayhome message.

Later, she posted a story of a Lauv song titled “Modern Loneliness” with a motivational quote.

“If you’re lonely find your power in yourself. If you are arrogant, find your weakness and soften up to those around you. We are all one,” Lohan wrote, signing the message with her initials.

Kim Kardashian West, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Kylie Jenner are among the other celebs who have encouraged their fans to heed the advice of the CDC and remain home, if possible, to slow the spread of the coronavirus, formally called COVID-19.

Jenner was even called upon by the U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams to use her platform to help young people understand the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Please stay inside, you guys. Please stay inside, practice social distancing, self-quarantine,” Jenner said on her Instagram story hours after Adams asked her and others to speak out. “If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home and get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know and be infecting other people. It’s serious, and the only way that we’re going to slow this down is if we do this since there’s not a cure right now.”

As of Friday afternoon, the coronavirus had infected 255,305 and killed 10,444 across the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.