Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid and The Parent Trap Stars to Reunite for Film's Anniversary

For the first time since the film's July 20, 1998, release, the cast and crew, including director Nancy Meyers, are reuniting for a special, moderated by Katie Couric.

The reunion, which will be released on Couric's Instagram on Monday in honor of its 22nd anniversary, will help raise funds for José Andrés' non-profit organization World Central Kitchen.

The film follows Annie James and Hallie Parker, who were separated at birth and each raised by one of their biological parents. The girls later discover each other for the first time at summer camp and devise a plan to bring their family back together. The film received acclaim from critics with praise showered on Lohan for her dual performance.

Lindsay Lohan (Annie and Hallie), Dennis Quaid (Nick), Elaine Hendrix (Meredith), Lisa Ann Walter (Chessy) and Simon Kunz (Martin) are set to appear along with Meyers and writer-producer Charles Shyer.

The cast will be discussing their favorite moments on set together, recite their characters' most iconic lines and discuss the film's impact decades later.

In addition, they will pay tribute to actress Natasha Richardson, who portrayed Annie and Hallie's mother Liz.

Richardson died in March 2009 at age 45 of blunt force trauma after falling while skiing at Quebec's Mont Tremblant.

The idea for The Parent Trap reunion came up during Couric and Meyers' Instagram Live chat in April when Lohan wrote a message in the comments section while the ladies were discussing the film. "Nancy was a mother to me," Lohan said at the time.