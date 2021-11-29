Inside Lindsay Lohan's Love Life Before Her Engagement to Fiancé Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is happily engaged!

The Parent Trap star, 35, revealed over the weekend that she said yes to Bader S. Shammas, a financier who lives in Dubai as well. Lohan shared the news alongside sweet photos of the couple as she showed off her engagement ring.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Lohan wrote in the caption, "My love. My life. My family. My future," and included the hashtag "#love."

This isn't the "Back to Me" singer's first engagement. Take a look back at Lohan's dating history below.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Wilmer Valderrama and Lindsay Lohan Credit: Chris Weeks/WireImage

Wilmer Valderrama

Back in 2004, Lohan dated the That 70's Show star for several months when she was 18. She told PEOPLE that summer that he is "a great guy," adding, "Seriously, I think he's one of the best guys any girl could be with. He's really sweet. It's very fun."

Valderrama told PEOPLE that August that they tried keeping their relationship "more under wraps" because it is "a lot more meaningful that way," though they broke up in November but remained friends.

Earlier this year, Valderrama and his fiancée Amanda Pacheco welcomed their first baby, daughter Nakano Oceana.

Lindsay Lohan and Harry Morton Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Harry Morton

Lohan was with the restauranteur in 2006 after meeting at her 20th birthday bash that July. "They get along great and have a lot in common," a source told PEOPLE at the start of their relationship.

By the time of their reported breakup late that September, a source close to Morton told PEOPLE the split might have been because Lohan was "too much drama."

"Lindsay did cut down on the partying, but with her it's all relative. Harry is sober," the source said at the time. "It wasn't the partying that broke them up. Harry's more low-key and not into the same stuff she's into."

Morton died in November 2019 at age 38. To honor him, Lohan shared a throwback photo of them together, writing on Instagram, "Best friends. Best life."

Samantha Ronson and Lindsay Lohan Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Samantha Ronson

Lohan's on-again, off-again relationship with English DJ Ronson ended in 2009. A decade later, the actress spoke to Howard Stern about coming out about the coupling, recalling people reacting poorly to her being bisexual: "I was the first one who was like, that came out about, really, for my age."

In the 2019 interview, Lohan said she and Ronson were now on good terms, explaining that they were always "more friends than anything."

Nico Tortorella "engagement"

Her longtime friend Tortorella seemingly proposed to Lohan in 2013, when she Instagrammed a photo of the Younger actor on one knee, joking that it was her "first proposal."

On a 2019 episode of Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, she reflected on the "engagement" and explained how much she admires Tortorella, who is now married to partner Bethany Meyers.

"Loyalty is really important to me. I've lost a lot of friends in my life from being, you know, unloyal to me," she said at the time. "If you lie to me once, I will never trust you again. But that's why Nico was really special to me. I think he's a great guy. I think he's very respectful."

Tortorella, who has been open about past struggles with addiction, said on the Call Her Daddy podcast in September that proposal came at a "dark" time for the actor. Tortorella said of Lohan, "I love her dearly," and recalled that they had a "history together" and were "kind of, like, seeing each other" at one point.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 26: Lindsay Lohan and Egor Tarabasov attend a private screening with Alice Temperley of Disney's Alice Through The Looking Glass at the Bulgari Hotel on May 26, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Walt Disney / Alice Temperley ) Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Egor Tarabasov

Lohan and Tarabasov's engagement came to a rocky end in 2016 after footage of the couple in a physical altercation at the time was posted online. She opened up about the relationship ending during an interview with the Daily Mail that August, as she said she "wanted to make things work, but now I'm not sure that I can."

Speaking on their troubled relationship, Lohan added, "I genuinely fell in love with him but he broke my trust and made me feel unsafe."

"I know I'm not an angel but I've tried to fix things," she continued. "It's down to him now. I had suggested we go for couples' counseling but there comes a time when I have to put myself first, my family, and also think about my career which I've worked so hard for. I also don't want to let my fans down by not being the strong woman I have become."

Lindsay Lohan Credit: Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Bader Shammas

Back in February 2020, Lohan sparked romance rumors when she shared a since-deleted group photo from a music festival in Dubai, casually mentioning a "boyfriend" in the caption.

"@aliana lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader" she wrote alongside the photo at the time. "such a magical night."