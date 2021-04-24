Michael Lohan was arrested as part of a Palm Beach County, Florida probe of the treatment industry

Michael Lohan Arrested After Allegedly Bringing Addicts to Rehabs in Exchange for Illegal Kickbacks

Lindsay Lohan's father, Michael Lohan, was arrested on Friday in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Lohan, 60, was arrested on six charges of patient brokering, according to inmate records at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office reviewed by PEOPLE.

His attorney, Heidi Perlet, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The father of six is being accused of bringing addicts to drug treatment centers in Florida in exchange for illegal kickbacks, according to NBC News.

The outlet reported Lohan had been paid checks totaling more than $25,000.

State Attorney Dave Aronberg told NBC News, "Mr. Lohan was investigated by our Sober Homes Task Force and he's being charged with receiving kickbacks for referring patients to drug treatment."

"Patient brokering corrupts our health care system because decisions are motivated by greed instead of a patient's needs," Aronberg continued. "This is our Task Force's 117th arrest and will not be our last."

In February 2020, Lohan was arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife, Kate Major. According to the police's statement at the time, Lohan allegedly became "verbally and physically abusive to the other party" at their residence.

He was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, a misdemeanor, and harassment in the second degree, a violation.

Lohan told PEOPLE at the time, "I adamantly denied that ever happened."

Major filed for divorce from Lohan in 2018 weeks after she had been arrested for simple battery after allegedly throwing a glass candle at Lohan, which reportedly cut his arm, PEOPLE previously reported. Prosecutors did not file charges against Major for that assault.