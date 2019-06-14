Lindsay Lohan Crashes Taylor Swift's Album Announcement Livestream: 'You Should Respond'

Lindsay Lohan has a lot to say to Taylor Swift.

While the 29-year-old musician was announcing her new album Lover on Instagram Live on Thursday, Lohan, 32, posted several comments on the livestream, expressing her excitement for Swift’s new music.

In screenshots shared to social media, Lohan can be seen commenting, among other messages, “We think you’re great” and “You should respond!”

The Mean Girls star also wrote, “My mom was in Cats,” apparently referencing Swift’s role in the upcoming movie version of the Broadway musical. It’s unclear which production of Cats Lohan was referring to, but it is not listed on Dina Lohan‘s IMDb page.

absolutely no one: lindsay lohan on taylor swift’s live: pic.twitter.com/4d3ijI0RvS — dee (@swiftspalms) June 13, 2019

Lindsay Lohan; Taylor Swift Cindy Ord/Getty; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

After the Instagram Live, social media users responded jokingly to Lohan’s comments.

“Lindsay Lohan spamming Taylor Swift on her Instagram Live is the biggest mood,” one Twitter user wrote, while another chimed in, “The comments Lindsay Lohan is making on Taylor Swift’s Instagram Live. I am WHEEZING.”

On Thursday, Swift announced her new single “You Need to Calm Down” and revealed her new album, Lover, will include 18 songs and drop Aug. 23.

“This album in tone, it’s very romantic — and not just thematically, like it’s all love songs,” Swift said of Lover. “I think the idea of something being romantic, it doesn’t have to be a happy song. You can find romance in loneliness or sadness or going through a conflict or dealing with things in your life … It looks at things with a very romantic gaze.”

Lover

Meanwhile, Lohan herself has also been busy recording new music, almost 15 years after her debut album Speak.

Earlier this month, she shared a snapshot of herself at a studio, wearing headphones and seemingly in deep thought as a microphone and music sheet sat before her.

Lindsay Lohan Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Alongside a second image from the studio, the Mean Girls star wrote, “🎵 🎤 🎶 #ME.”

While she didn’t give any hints on the timeline of her new musical offerings, Lohan did confirm the news with a reply on Twitter that read, “Hard At Work.”