Lindsay Lohan Celebrates Her Super Bowl Commercial and 'New Glow' During Game: 'Dreams Come True'

Lindsay Lohan is proud of her Super Bowl spot.

The Mean Girls actress, 35, stars in a new commercial for Planet Fitness, and during the big game Sunday night, Lohan celebrated the ad when it aired during the broadcast. She posed next to a TV on her Instagram Story, sweetly pointing to the screen and smiling.

Sharing clips from the ad on Instagram over the weekend, Lohan teased in the captions, "My new glow? I got it at @planetfitness 💅," and, "Making my dreams come true with hard work and good workouts. Love you @PlanetFitness 😘."

"Exercise is a big part of my life. It brings a balance that I love," Lohan told PEOPLE last week while promoting the commercial.

"Planet Fitness promotes everything I look for in fitness, it's an inclusive environment, it's fun, and it promotes a safe space for exercise. Mostly, I am proud to be a part of something that encourages all of us to take time for our health and wellness," she added.

The commercial is titled "What's Gotten into Lindsay" and was shot in Los Angeles. It features moments of Lohan embracing wellness — mentally and physically — while playfully referencing her past relationship with the paparazzi, partying and even an electronic ankle bracelet which she wore while under house arrest in 2011 for jewelry theft.

"It was refreshing to put my past to bed once and for all and share with people how I am living my life today," she said.

Lohan's current fitness regimen includes "staying hydrated, eating the right foods, taking some time on the treadmill to clear my head squats, crunches and some stretching," she said. "I'm also very big on skin care so I always take time for that."