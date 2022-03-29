Lindsay Lohan Celebrates Her Engagement to Bader Shammas with a 'She Said Yes' Cake: 'My Forever'

Lindsay Lohan is getting ready to say "I do."

On Monday, the 35-year-old actress and fiancé Bader Shammas celebrated their engagement with a sweet treat in Kuwait.

In a sweet photo the star shared on Instagram, the pair smile as they stand behind a lavish cake that reads, "He asked ... She said yes," with a silhouette of a couple kissing front and center. An elaborate icing design of an opened jewelry box with a ring sits atop the cake, which is complete with two large sparklers.

"My forever ❤️," Lohan captioned the loving photo.

The Mean Girls alum announced her engagement in November, sharing a gallery of photos smiling with Shammas.

Showing off her ring, Lohan wrote in the caption, "My love. My life. My family. My future," and included the hashtag "#love" and a diamond ring emoji.

Last month, she said she has started planning her big day.

While on Extra, host Rachel Lindsay asked Lohan "What kind of bride do you think you'll be? Are you going to be low-key? Are you going to be all-in? I'm not going to call you a bridezilla, I'm not going to do that!"

"I'm definitely not like that," said Lohan. "I'm more low-key. Even on my birthday, I want to make sure everyone else is good and then I can be okay. So I'll be more like that."

"I'm looking at destinations," Lohan continued. "I've already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it's an exciting time. I'm very girly, so...."

RELATED VIDEO: Lindsay Lohan Announces Engagement to Fiancé Bader Shammas: 'My Future'

The Bachelorette alum then asked Lohan, "Dress or dresses? Are we doing multiple?" to which Lohan teased, "Take a guess — dresses!" Lohan said outfit changes are "the best part."