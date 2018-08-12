Lindsay Lohan Apologizes for 'Any Hurt and Distress Caused by' #MeToo Comments

Lindsay Lohan is apologizing for recent comments she made in an interview with British publication The Times about the #MeToo movement, including that women “look weak” by speaking out about sexual misconduct.

“I would like to unreservedly apologize for any hurt and distress caused by a quote in a recent interview with The Times,” Lohan, 32, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

Continues the actress, “The quote solely related to my hope that a handful of false testimonies out of a tsunami of heroic voices do not serve to dilute the importance of the #MeToo movement, and all of us who champion it. However, I have since learned how statements like mine are seen as hurtful, which was never my intent. I’m sorry for any pain I may have caused.”

“I feel very strongly about the #MeToo movement and have the utmost respect and admiration for the women brave enough to come forward and speak out about their experiences. Their testimony has served to protect those who can’t speak, and give strength to those who have struggled to have their voices heard.”

Lindsay Lohan Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

In the interview, Lohan — who recently began filming her upcoming MTV reality show, Lohan Beach Club — opened up about her own on-set experiences in Hollywood, saying she doesn’t “really have anything to say” about the #MeToo movement, which began late last year.

“I can’t speak on something I don’t live, right? Look, I am very supportive of women. Everyone goes through their own experiences in their own ways,” Lohan said, before claiming she didn’t condone “attention-seekers.”

The former Mean Girls star went on to share that after she had an infamous physical fight with her ex-fiancé, Russian business mogul Egor Tarabasov, on Mykonos’ Kalo Livadi beach, she got “revenge” by opening up the Lohan Beach House, which she co-owns.

“I had a fight with my ex on this very beach. What did I do? Nothing,” she said. “I just took over the beach. The best revenge is success, right?”