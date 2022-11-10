Lindsay Lohan and Sister Aliana Lohan Hold Hands on the Way to 'Falling for Christmas' Premiere

The Lohan sisters both star in the new Netflix film and recorded songs for its soundtrack

By
Published on November 10, 2022 02:04 PM
Lindsay Lohan and sister Aliana Lohan hold hands as leaving their hotel with family in New York City
Photo: Splash

They may not be twins, but Lindsay and Aliana Lohan are Parent Trap-level inseparable!

The sibling duo was spotted holding hands as they left their New York City hotel with their family on Wednesday. Each clad in floor-length, floral gowns, the sisters were practically attached at the hip.

The Lohan siblings were headed to The Paris Theater for a special screening of Lindsay's Netflix flick Falling for Christmas, a film that marks the Mean Girls star's long-awaited return to romantic comedies.

Aliana shared a photo of the two in front of the theater on Instagram with the caption "Can't wait for everyone to see Falling For Christmas Today!" and a selfie of the pair on her Story with text: "Oh what a night!"

Ali Lohan and Lindsay Lohan are seen on November 9, 2022 in New York City.
Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

The movie, like its premiere, is a family affair!

Aliana, 28, didn't attend the event just to support her older sister — she also stars in the film. In addition to joining Lindsay, 36, onscreen in a supporting role, she also recorded two songs for the holiday flick.

In an episode of her podcast The Lohdown, Lindsay told her sister that she's "excited for people to hear" the songs, calling Aliana's voice "powerful." The Freaky Friday star also noted that "it was so much fun to be able to work together on set."

Lindsay also recorded a song for the soundtrack: a cover of "Jingle Bell Rock," a cheeky callback to her iconic Mean Girls talent show scene.

Aliana Lohan and Lindsay Lohan attend Netflix’s Falling For Christmas Celebratory Holiday Fan Screening with Cast & Crew on November 9, 2022 in New York City
Bryan Bedder/Getty

Falling for Christmas follows a blossoming romance between Sierra, a rich heiress suffering from amnesia (Lindsay) who falls for lodge owner Jake, played by Glee star Chord Overstreet.

In an interview with PEOPLE earlier this month, Lindsay said that she cried when the film wrapped, saying that she got "so close with everyone."

"With Falling for Christmas, I hadn't been on a romantic comedy movie set in so long — it was almost like a rebirth," she said.

Falling for Christmas is now streaming on Netflix.

