"I have some #ParentTrap news to share next week," Nancy Meyers wrote on Instagram

Lindsay Lohan and Director Nancy Meyers Tease a Parent Trap Reunion: 'Not a Sequel, Sorry!'

Get excited Parent Trap fans, Nancy Meyers has some news to share!

On Thursday, Meyers — who directed the 1998 film — posted a throwback photo of herself and Lindsay Lohan on set, sharing the news in the caption.

"I have some #ParentTrap news to share next week. #ItsGoingToBeFun," Meyers wrote, adding that the news is "not a sequel. Sorry!"

Lohan, who played twins Hallie Parker and Annie James, further sparked excitement by retweeting a news article on Meyer's announcement.

Writing no comment along with the tweet, Lohan simply re-shared The Daily Mail's post.

"We're shaking," one fan wrote in the comment section of Lohan's tweet.

"Oh my God!!! I would die!!" another fan tweeted.

The film follows Annie and Hallie, who were separate at birth and each raised by one of their biological parents. The girls later discover each other for the first time at summer camp and devise a plan to bring their family back together.

Dennis Quaid starred as dad Nick Parker and late actress Natasha Richardson played mom Elizabeth James.

Quaid previously opened up about working with Lohan, who was just 12 at the time, saying he had fond memories of the star on The IMDb Show.

“That was during the romantic comedy period, during the 90s,” Quaid told host Tim Kash of the era in which the film was made.

Lindsay Lohan in The Parent Trap

When Kash asked him if he’d seen such talent in an actress that young, Quaid said, “No.”

“She had me believing they were two different kids. She was a savant,” Quaid continued. “She could just channel anything like that. Some people are like that and the rest of us have to work at it.”

The film received acclaim from critics with praise showered on Lohan for her dual performance. In its opening weekend, the movie grossed $11 million in the U.S. box office, coming in No. 2 behind Saving Private Ryan.