Lindsay Lohan and New Husband Bader Shammas Shop Together While Visiting Family in N.Y.C.

Lindsay Lohan is taking a bite out of the Big Apple with her new spouse.

On Tuesday, the Mean Girls alum, 36, and husband Bader Shammas were spotted shopping together in New York City. Lohan, who lives in Dubai, has been spending quality time with family while in the city, including dining out with sister Aliana and mom Dina, attending the MJ: The Musical Broadway show over the weekend, and hanging out with brother Dakota.

Back in 2017, the actress told Entertainment Tonight about settling overseas, "I love living in New York, but I do love the serenity and peace that I find living in the Middle East because there are no cameras in Dubai and I can actually focus on what I want to do in life. I don't always have to be scrutinized every second. I can have a private life and have a public life, but when I choose to. I think that's really important."

She and financier Shammas announced their engagement in November, then confirmed they were married early last month. Lohan referred to him as her husband in an Instagram post at the time.

Lindsay Lohan Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world," she wrote. "Not because I need a man, but because he found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that this is my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday [sic]."

In February, Lohan shared an update on her nuptials when Extra host Rachel Lindsay asked her what kind of bride she thought she would be.

RELATED VIDEO: Lindsay Lohan Announces Engagement to Fiancé Bader Shammas: 'My Future'

"Are you going to be low-key? Are you going to be all-in? I'm not going to call you a bridezilla, I'm not going to do that," the former Bachelorette asked.

"I'm definitely not like that," said Lohan. "I'm more low-key. Even on my birthday I want to make sure everyone else is good and then I can be okay. So I'll be more like that."

"I'm looking at destinations," Lohan continued. "I've already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress. But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything. But it's an exciting time. I'm very girly, so...."