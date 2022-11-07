Lindsay Lohan and Husband Bader Shammas Smile as They Sit Courtside at New York Knicks Game

Lindsay Lohan confirmed that she married financier husband Bader Shammas in July

Published on November 7, 2022
Lindsay Lohan with husband Bader Shammas Celebrities attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks game, New York, USA - 05 Nov 2022
Photo: Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Lindsay Lohan and husband Bader Shammas are enjoying a night out.

On Saturday, the couple appeared at New York City's Madison Square Garden for the NBA's New York Knicks game against the Boston Celtics. Lohan, 36, and Shammas sat courtside for the game, while both wearing all-black casual outfits.

The Falling For Christmas star wore an all-black outfit with a black baseball cap, leather jacket, skinny jeans and matching shirt underneath the jacket.

Her husband Shammas, who Lohan confirmed she had married in July, similarly wore all black, with a Ralph Lauren baseball cap and a black Pangaia hoodie with printed language emphasizing the piece's climate-friendly creation.

Lohan also posed for a photo with actress Mariska Hargitay, seated on her left by the court, as the Celtics defeated the Knicks 133-118 over four quarters.

Lindsay Lohan, Mariska Hargitay Celebrities attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks game, New York, USA - 05 Nov 2022
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

Last Monday, the Mean Girls actress was featured in Cosmopolitan's The Work Issue and referenced her "amazing husband" when asked about her support system during an interview about her personal life, acting career and podcast The Lohdown with Lindsay Lohan.

"Well, I have an amazing husband, who's a very calm person," Lohan told the outlet of Shammas, with whom she lives in Dubai. "Just the best."

During the interview, Lohan added her family and her "small group of good friends who are just really good people" to that list.

"That's the only support that I really need: friends, family, and loved ones," Lohan told the outlet.

Lindsay Lohan with husband Bader Shammas, Mariska Hargitay Celebrities attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks game, New York, USA - 05 Nov 2022
Michael Simon/Shutterstock

In Lohan's July Instagram post confirming her marriage to Shammas, she referred to Shammas as her husband for the first time.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world," she wrote. "You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday [sic]."

When Lohan announced her engagement to Shammas, she posted a gallery of photos smiling with him and showing off her ring. "My love. My life. My family. My future," she wrote in the caption.

Last Wednesday, Lohan told PEOPLE that working on her upcoming movie Falling for Christmas "was almost like a rebirth" because of how long it had been since she had been on set for a romantic comedy.

In the holiday rom-com, Lohan stars as spoiled hotel heiress Sierra ,who suffers total amnesia after falling off a ski mountain as her boyfriend proposes.

Falling for Christmas debuts on Netflix Nov. 10.

