Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried Reunite to Talk Married Life and 'Mean Girls' Sequel Rumors

Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried are together again!

The Mean Girls costars reunited for a chat for Interview magazine, in which Seyfried, 36, interviewed Lohan, 36, about the latter's new Netflix romance film Falling for Christmas.

In the chat, the two got candid about their hit 2004 comedy in which Lohan played Cady Heron, a teenage girl who is raised in Africa and later gets a rude-awakening introduction to American high-school life via the Plastics: a clique consisting of Seyfried's Karen Smith, Lacey Chabert's Gretchen Wieners, and queen bee Regina George (Rachel McAdams).

The film has amassed a huge cult following since its premiere over 18 years ago, though has never had an official theatrical sequel (a 2011 follow-up premiered on ABC Family with an entirely new cast save for Tim Meadows, who reprised his role as Principal Ron Duvall).

There was also a 2018 Tony-nominated stage musical that closed during the Broadway pandemic shutdown, and a Mean Girls: The Musical movie adaptation that's currently in pre-production.

Still, Lohan and the original Mean Girls stars have been vocal about wanting to do another movie of their own, the "Rumors" singer telling Andy Cohen back in April 2020 that it "would be my dream to come back and film a sequel."

She was equally enthusiastic about doing the musical during her conversation with Seyfried. "I would kill just to do one week, all of us playing our own roles on Mean Girls on Broadway," said Seyfried, to which Lohan responded, "That would be really fun."

"Because a Mean Girls 2 is never going to happen, is it?" said Seyfried.

Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried in Mean Girls (2004). CBS via Getty Images

While Lohan admitted she "[doesn't] know" about a potential sequel, she noted, "I heard something about it being a movie musical and I was like, 'Oh no.' We can't do that. It has to be the same tone."

Agreeing that it would "be completely different," Seyfried went on to say that the movie's writer Tina Fey, who also starred as Cady's math teacher Ms. Norbury, "is busy" and may "get around to it" when she can. (Fey is penned the script to the Mean Girls: The Musical film too, which will feature music by her husband, Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin).

"Listen, we're all part of each other's worlds whether we like it or not, and it is really nice to be in contact as adults," the Emmy winner continued.

"Yeah, everyone's still the same," Lohan agreed. "It's fun to have certain memories that we can't share with anyone else."

Seyfried and Lohan also took the opportunity to catch up about Lohan's new marriage to financier Bader Shammas.

After Seyfried — who married Thomas Sadoski in 2017 — raved about Lohan's engagement ring, the latter revealed to her former costar that she and Shammas, 33, met "almost four years ago" and started dating "right away, which has never happened in my life."

"When you know, you just know," Lohan added.

"That's sexy. I'm really happy for you," Seyfried said.

Falling for Christmas marked Lohan's return to acting, a comeback her Mean Girls costar Lizzy Caplan is all about too. "I am so on board with this return of Lindsay Lohan. I'm just pumped," Caplan told Grazia USA in their cover story this month. "She was such an incredible talent when she was working as a kid and a young adult so I'm happy to see that she's coming back."

As for another Mean Girls movie, Caplan said she's down even if she isn't necessarily sure there's more to tell with the characters.

"Of course I would want to be a part of it; I would be an idiot not to join," the Fleishman Is in Trouble star, 40, told the fashion outlet. "But to me it feels like Mean Girls had a really good beginning, middle and end. I don't know what's left of the story."