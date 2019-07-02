Lindsay Lohan Prepares to Ring in Her 33rd Birthday with a Naked Selfie

Lindsay Lohan is showing off her birthday suit.

On the eve of her 33rd birthday on Tuesday, the Mean Girls actress posted a nude mirror selfie to Instagram. In the snap, Lohan strategically positioned her arms and legs as she posed for the camera.

The star left the cheeky photo captionless, only adding a pink bow emoji and a cake emoji.

On her Instagram story, Lohan also shared clips from a “pre-birthday” dinner celebration with friends at a restaurant in Mykonos, Greece. “How cool is this?” she asked as she filmed her place setting.

Lohan’s birthday comes amid reports that she is not doing a second season of her Mykonos-based MTV series, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.

In June, a source told PEOPLE that MTV had been “trying to make something work” for season 2, but as of now, it’s not happening.

Lohan’s longtime frenemy Paris Hilton also recently shot down rumors that the pair was reuniting for a Netflix reboot of The Simple Life, saying, “there is no truth to it.”

Image zoom Lindsay Lohan/Instagram

Though she’s taking a break from reality television, it appears Lohan’s 33rd year could bring new music, almost 15 years after her debut album Speak.

In late May, she shared a snapshot of herself at a studio, wearing headphones and seemingly in deep thought as a microphone and music sheet sat before her.

Alongside a second image from the studio, the Parent Trap star wrote, “🎵 🎤 🎶 #ME.”

While she didn’t give any hints on the timeline of her new musical offerings, Lohan did confirm the news with a reply on Twitter that read, “Hard At Work.”

Hard At Work https://t.co/pXpdSYW3YZ — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) June 2, 2019

Lohan’s first and most well-known single, “Rumors,” was certified RIAA Gold, while its corresponding album Speak earned a Platinum label.

Her last musical release came in the form of a one-off single over a decade ago: “Bossy,” which was released in 2008 and written by NE-YO.