Linda Hamilton's Twin Sister Leslie Hamilton Freas Dies at 63

Linda Hamilton’s twin sister, Leslie Hamilton Freas, has died. She was 63.

Leslie “unexpectedly passed away” in New Jersey on Aug. 22, according to an obituary published by the Burlington County Times. She "passionately worked as an ER nurse, and ultimately transitioned to working as a hospice nurse later in her career," the obituary states.

Her cause of death has been publicly announced.

Leslie’s sole film credit is for 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day, in which she appeared alongside her twin, serving as a double for her sister, who starred in the film as Sarah Connor. Leslie was also featured in a scene in which she portrayed her sister’s reflection in the mirror.

She is survived by her two grandchildren and three children, Ashley, Adam and Kendall, as well as twin sister Linda and their older sister and younger brother.

Reps for Linda did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Linda has starred in three Terminator movies since 1984, although it’s unlikely she’ll return to the franchise for another film.

When asked about starring in a follow-up to 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate, the actress previously told The Hollywood Reporter that she “would be quite happy to never return.”

“I would really appreciate maybe a smaller version, where so many millions are not at stake. Today’s audience is just so unpredictable," she said, before adding, "But if there were something new that really spoke to me, I am a logical person, and I will always consider viable changes."

In addition to Dark Fate, Hamilton played Sarah Connor in 1984’s The Terminator and 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day. She also provided her voice in an uncredited role in 2009’s Terminator Salvation and appeared as the heroine in a pre-show for Universal Studios’ now-defunct T2-3D: Battle Across Time amusement park ride.