Sarah Connor is back — and she’s ready to kick some ass!

On Tuesday, Linda Hamilton was spotted for the first time on set in Madrid, Spain while filming the new Terminator reboot.

In the photos, the 61-year-old looked ready to go toe-to-toe against the bad guys, as she showed off her toned arms while wearing a bulletproof vest and holding a gun in her hand.

The still unnamed film, which will also feature the film’s main star Arnold Schwarzenegger, is currently scheduled to be released on Nov. 22, 2019, four months after its initial release date in July.

James Cameron, who is producing the new movie, previously announced Hamilton would be returning in September 2017.

“As meaningful as she was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it’s going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned warrior that she’s become return,” Cameron said at a private event celebrating the 33-year-old franchise, according to Entertainment Weekly.

He also added that it’s not unusual for “50-year-old, 60-year-old guys” to star in action movies, there “isn’t an example of that for women.”

But despite the presence of the film’s original stars, the Avatar director says the new film won’t just be about Schwarzenegger and Hamilton’s characters.

“We’re starting a search for an 18-something woman to be the new centerpiece of the new story,” Cameron said of his plan to bring in the next Terminator star. It was later announced that Mackenzie Davis, 31, would be joining the film, directed by Tim Miller.

“We still fold time. We will have characters from the future and the present. There will be mostly new characters but we’ll have Arnold and Linda’s characters to anchor it,” Cameron added.