Linda Hamilton Says She Would 'Love to be Done' with the Terminator Movies

Linda Hamilton may be “done” playing Sarah Connor.

The actress, 63, shared her reluctance to reprise her iconic role in a new interview published Wednesday, telling The Hollywood Reporter that she “would be quite happy to never return” to the Terminator franchise.

When asked about starring in a follow-up to 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate, which took in $261 million at the worldwide box office, she told the publication, “I would really appreciate maybe a smaller version, where so many millions are not at stake. Today’s audience is just so unpredictable.”

“I can’t tell you how many laymen just go, ‘Well, people don’t go to the movies anymore,'” she continued. “It should definitely not be such a high-risk financial venture, but I would be quite happy to never return. So no, I am not hopeful, because I would really love to be done.”

“But if there were something new that really spoke to me, I am a logical person, and I will always consider viable changes.”

In addition to Dark Fate, Hamilton played Sarah Connor in 1984’s The Terminator and 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day. She also provided her voice in an uncredited role in 2009’s Terminator Salvation and appeared as the heroine in a pre-show for Universal Studios’ now-defunct T2-3D: Battle Across Time amusement park ride.

In 2019, Hamilton told PEOPLE she trained far longer to prepare for her role in Dark Fate than she did in Judgment Day — which she filmed when she was 34.

“I worked for a year to get ready for this one, Dark Fate,” she said. “Judgment Day was maybe three months. But they kept postponing the filming.”

“In Judgment Day, it was just the beginning of the fat-free diet,” she continued. “I ate no fat for all those months. More than a year. I would never do that again, because the brain needs fat, the body needs fat. But we didn’t know any better.”

At the time, Hamilton told PEOPLE that she spent a year training for Dark Fate.

“We worked on functional mobility,” she said. “Everything we did was with movement and trying to get the fast-twitch muscle going again, so that I could spring into action and turn, and run, and do the things that were required. So, the training was very different [to Judgment Day].”

The action star added that she “ate no carbs” in preparation for the role, joking that she “always have to give up something” during training.

“But, obviously, the training is different as a woman of a certain age,” Hamilton explained. “I could work out just like I’d had for Judgment Day and not put on the muscle because you need hormones for that, and I don’t got them!”