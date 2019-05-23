She’s back!

Linda Hamilton makes her return as the iconic Sarah Connor in the first trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate which dropped on Thursday.

Produced by James Cameron and directed by Tim Miller, the film has been described as a sequel to his 1991 Terminator 2: Judgment Day — which was also the last time Hamilton portrayed the character.

The film includes Arnold Schwarzenegger as the T-800 robot that was first sent to kill her (and therefore her unborn son, John Connor) in the original 1984 film.

Three films followed — Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003), Terminator: Salvation (2009) and Terminator: Genisys(2015) — but none rose to the level of the first two in Hamilton’s estimation.

“They’re very forgettable, aren’t they?” she said to Variety at CinemaCon in April.

“I wanted them to be good. You start something and you’re invested in the franchise, but somehow the characters that you care about weren’t there,” Hamilton added. “Too many people, too many story points and the focus of just a few people that you’re rooting for. So I think we’ve done a good job of narrowing down the focus again so it will echo the first two films.”

Though she was happy to play Connor again in the flesh, Hamilton told Variety she hesitated at first to return to the series.

“I gave it probably six weeks of intense thinking and consideration before deciding to do it,” she said. “I wasn’t sure if I wanted to. I didn’t want it to look like a shameless money grab. I am living this quiet, lovely life that doesn’t involve being a celebrity, and you really have to think, do I really want to trade that in again for another 15 minutes?”

Asked if she would do it again, Hamilton teased, “I’m going to fake my own death so I don’t have to do another one.”

The film also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Diego Boneta and Gabriel Luna, who plays a new Terminator out to destroy Connor.

Terminator: Dark Fate is in theaters Nov. 1.