First Look! Linda Hamilton Is Back in Action at 61 in Next Terminator Movie

Linda Hamilton — it’s good to have you back!

The actress, 61, is set to make a major comeback next year in her third film in the Terminator franchise. (The sequel is currently untitled.)

In a first look released by Paramount Pictures and Skydance Productions, Hamilton means business as Sarah Connor, a woman hellbent on defending Earth from evil robots. She’s pictured armed with a rifle, a bulletproof vest and lots of ammunition.

Unlike the other two women in the photo — franchise newcomers Natalie Reyes as Dani Ramos and Mackenzie Davis as Grace — Hamilton sports her character’s signature aviator sunglasses. Talk about bada—.

Linda Hamilton in The Terminaor Orion/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

The movie, which is currently in production, is billed as a sequel to James Cameron’s first two Terminator films: The Terminator (1984) and Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991). Three other films have since followed Cameron’s sequel, with the last in the franchise being Terminator: Genisys (2015), which starred Emilia Clarke and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger, 71, is also starring in the upcoming movie, marking a reunion for Hamilton and the actor.

It opens November 22, 2019.