First Look! Linda Hamilton Is Back in Action at 61 in Next Terminator Movie

Natalia Reyes as “Dani Ramos,” Mackenzie Davis as “Grace,” Linda Hamilton as “Sarah Connor”
Paramount Pictures
Nigel Smith
August 01, 2018 10:21 AM

Linda Hamilton — it’s good to have you back!

The actress, 61, is set to make a major comeback next year in her third film in the Terminator franchise. (The sequel is currently untitled.)

In a first look released by Paramount Pictures and Skydance Productions, Hamilton means business as Sarah Connor, a woman hellbent on defending Earth from evil robots. She’s pictured armed with a rifle, a bulletproof vest and lots of ammunition.

Unlike the other two women in the photo — franchise newcomers Natalie Reyes as Dani Ramos and Mackenzie Davis as Grace — Hamilton sports her character’s signature aviator sunglasses. Talk about bada—.

Linda Hamilton in The Terminaor
Orion/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

The movie, which is currently in production, is billed as a sequel to James Cameron’s first two Terminator films: The Terminator (1984) and Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991). Three other films have since followed Cameron’s sequel, with the last in the franchise being Terminator: Genisys (2015), which starred Emilia Clarke and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger, 71, is also starring in the upcoming movie, marking a reunion for Hamilton and the actor.

It opens November 22, 2019.

