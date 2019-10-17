Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger Reunite at Terminator: Dark Fate Photocall

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton sure are happy to be together again.

The duo were seen smiling widely and embracing at a photocall for their upcoming movie Terminator: Dark Fate, which comes 18 years after they last starred together in 1991 Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Produced by James Cameron and directed by Tim Miller, the latest film has been described as a sequel to Judgment Day — which was also the last time Hamilton portrayed Sarah Connor.

RELATED: Terminator Reunion! Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton Hype Their Upcoming Sequel

The film includes Schwarzenegger as the T-800 robot that was first sent to kill her (and therefore her unborn son, John Connor) in the original 1984 film.

Three other films have since followed Cameron’s sequel, with the last in the franchise being Terminator: Genisys (2015), starring Emilia Clarke alongside Schwarzenegger.

Image zoom Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger Mike Marsland/WireImage

Though she was happy to play Connor again in the flesh, Hamilton told Variety she hesitated at first to return to the series.

“I gave it probably six weeks of intense thinking and consideration before deciding to do it,” she said. “I wasn’t sure if I wanted to. I didn’t want it to look like a shameless money grab. I am living this quiet, lovely life that doesn’t involve being a celebrity, and you really have to think, do I really want to trade that in again for another 15 minutes?”

Asked if she would do it again, Hamilton teased, “I’m going to fake my own death so I don’t have to do another one.”

The film also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Diego Boneta and Gabriel Luna, who plays a new Terminator out to destroy Connor.

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters Nov. 1.