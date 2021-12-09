Lina Wertmüller scored the first-ever Best Director nomination for a woman at the Academy Awards with her 1975 film, Seven Beauties

Lina Wertmüller, First Woman to Receive an Oscar Nomination for Best Director, Dead at 93

Lina Wertmüller, the first woman to receive the best director nomination at the Academy Awards, has died. She was 93.

On Thursday, Wertmüller died at her home in Rome, Italy, according to a news report from Italian media and a statement from the Culture Ministry.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Italy mourns the passing of Lina Wertmuller, a director who, with her class and unmistakable style, left an everlasting mark on our and the world's cinema," Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said in a statement, per Reuters.

Wertmüller is now survived by their daughter, Maria Zulima Job, the Associated Press reported. She was preceded in death by her husband, Enrico Job, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lina Wertmuller Credit: Getty

Over her illustrious career, Wertmüller helmed an array of films, including her directional debut, 1963's The Basilisks, as well as 1972's The Seduction of Mimi, 1973's Love & Anarchy and 1974's Swept Away, according to her IMDB page.

In 1975, her film Seven Beauties was released, which garnered her an Academy Award nomination and made her the first woman to ever receive an Oscar nomination for Best Director. (Wertmüller, however, lost to John G. Avildsen for Rocky.)

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

The last feature film that Wertmüller directed was 2004's Too Much Romance… It's Time for Stuffed Peppers.

In 2019, Wertmüller was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and also received an honorary Academy Award for her achievements in motion pictures, per Variety.

RELATED VIDEO: Women Make History at the 2021 Oscars

During her acceptance speech, Wertmüller called out the Academy Awards and their penchant for favoring men over women.