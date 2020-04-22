Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights Delayed by a Full Year Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Macall Polay

Fans of In the Heights will have to wait another year to watch the long-awaited movie adaptation.

The hit Broadway musical was set to hit screens on June 24, but creator Lin-Manuel Miranda announced in March that it would be delayed as the world reckons with the novel coronavirus pandemic. Now, Warner Bros. announced it won’t hit theaters until next summer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Director Jon M. Chu made the news official on Twitter.

“After long conversations & sleepless nights of uncertainty, we have decided the best time to release #InTheHeightsMovie is next summer when people will feel the MOST comfortable celebrating in a movie theater TOGETHER,” he tweeted. “I know it’s much later than we wanted but #InTheHeightsMovie didn’t take 10 years to get made only to be left in half empty theaters w/out the crowd it deserves!! So thank you 4 ur patience & faith…and when we get through this time & the movie comes out we are throwing a HUGE EFFING PARTY LIKE YOU’VE NEVER SEEN BEFORE.”

The hit Broadway musical was the Hamilton creator’s first smash hit, picking up 13 Tony nominations and winning four, including best musical, after it opened in 2008.

RELATED: Lin-Manuel Miranda Says In the Heights Movie Is Delayed Until ‘We Can Safely Gather Again’

Miranda had previously announced the delay on Twitter with a note to his fans looking back on the whole process.

“We had the best summer of our lives filming #InTheHeightsMovie last year. We gathered in Washington Heights and told this story, on location in this neighborhood, with our neighbors in this community. We couldn’t wait to share it with you,” Miranda wrote in a statement. “But we’re going to have to wait a little longer. With the uncertainty in our world, right now, the release of In The Heights is being postponed. When we can safely gather again, flags in hand, we will be there, enjoying this movie in theaters.”

“We’ll have the premiere uptown. The best summer of our lives, together. Patience & Faith. Paciencia y Fe,” he added, using the mantra that characters repeat throughout the musical.

In the Heights now joins a long list of films with delayed release dates as the current health crisis affects the entire world.