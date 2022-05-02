"The Imagineers are on it," Lin-Manuel Miranda teased Thursday in a chat with Insider about a possible Encanto-themed ride coming to Disney Parks

Lin-Manuel Miranda Says He Wants an Encanto Theme-Park Ride Before a Sequel or TV Show

Lin-Manuel Miranda is ready to take Encanto's magic to Disney Parks.

The 42-year-old composer and filmmaker told Insider on Thursday that while he has been asked about follow-up installments of the hit film, for which he wrote the songs, he has his mind on a shorter-term complement.

"Everyone's like, 'Will there be a sequel? Will there be a show?' and I said, 'I want a ride before I want any of that,' " said Miranda.

He also teased that Disney Parks Imagineers "are on it," in terms of an attraction.

"I don't know what they do or where they live, but I know they're on it," Miranda quipped.

Encanto has racked up various accolades since its release last fall, including a win for Best Animated Feature at this year's Academy Awards. The film originally hit theaters on Nov. 24, 2021, followed by a debut on Disney+ a month later, and headed back to theaters in February as a result of its streaming success.

Miranda told PEOPLE in January about the inspiration behind Encanto, "Our thesis for the film was, 'Can we tell a story with three generations of family and really give them complexity without them getting winnowed away in the story making process?' "

"Oftentimes in movies, you cut away unimportant characters, but we wanted to hold on to them. My first salvo in protecting them was writing the opening number, 'The Family Madrigal,' where I list everyone in the clearest family tree possible," he added. "And 'Bruno' was the logical next step."

Speaking with E! News about Encanto's Oscar nominations in February, Miranda said he could envision a Broadway musical adaptation of the family movie, telling the outlet, "I think it weirdly lends itself well."

"They don't always ... I can't picture a Moana Broadway musical. I don't know how you'd do the ocean," he said. "My first draft of the last song in the movie, 'All of You,' was like seven minutes long. It was so late in production that they were like, 'Lin, we won't make the movie in time. You actually have to cut this down.' So I've got the Broadway finale in the chamber."

Whether it's on the stage or in a spin-off movie or series, the creator behind Hamilton and In the Heights said he is down for more Encanto.