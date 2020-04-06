Lin-Manuel Miranda Thanks N.Y.C. Medical Workers for Being 'Heroes': 'You Never Asked for This'

Lin-Manuel Miranda had some kind words for healthcare workers in New York City — where he was born and raised.

Miranda, 40, sent a video message to the workers at NewYork-Presbyterian, one of the state’s biggest hospital systems, as they battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Miranda’s video played during the company’s daily morning briefing with workers across the state.

“I just want to thank the more than 50,000 NewYork-Presbyterian workers who are working so hard every day to keep us safe,” Miranda said in the video, released Monday. “I know you all have families, I know you are putting yourselves on the line. You never asked for this. You are heroes and you’re doing incredible work. I’m grateful for your service, New York City is thankful for your service. Thank you so much. Keep continuing to let us know how we can help.”

As of Monday afternoon, New York state recorded over 130,000 cases and 4,758 deaths. New York City alone counts for over 72,0181 cases and 3,048 deaths.

The video comes the same day Miranda reunited with his Hamilton cast to surprise one lucky fan.

The reunion happened on the second episode of John Krasinski’s YouTube show, Some Good News. The actor, 40, gave 9-year-old Hamilton megafan Aubrey a special treat when he and the original Broadway cast surprised her with a virtual performance of her favorite song, “Alexander Hamilton,” the opening number for the musical.

Krasinski was joined by his wife Emily Blunt, who costarred with Miranda in Mary Poppins Returns, to deliver the happy news to a speechless Aubrey.

Miranda, who played Hamilton, kicked off the performance via video conference before he was joined by his former castmate Leslie Odom Jr., who portrayed Aaron Burr, and Anthony Ramos, who portrayed the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton.

Then, Daveed Diggs (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson) jumped in, followed by Okieriete Onaodowan (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison), Phillipa Soo (Eliza Hamilton) and Christopher Jackson (George Washington).

The group was also accompanied by the many more from the company, including Jasmine Cephas Jones (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler), Jonathan Groff (King George) and Javier Muñoz, who was Miranda’s understudy before later headlining as Hamilton.

