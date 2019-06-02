Lin-Manuel Miranda & In the Heights Director Surprise High School Performance of Musical

This is a great time for high school students to be getting involved with drama club.

Sigourney Weaver surprised New Jersey’s North Bergen High School for their production of Alien: The Play, and now Friday night saw Lin-Manuel Miranda and the In the Heights movie crew coming out to surprise a performance of the Broadway musical at New York’s George Washington High.

Crazy Rich Asians‘ Jon M. Chu, the director of the upcoming film, recorded footage from the audience at the moment Miranda took the stage to bow down to the teen actors.

“We start shooting #InTheHeightsMovie on Monday. So after our final rehearsal we took a trip 2 George Washington highschool in the Heights 2 see them perform In The Heights!” Chu tweeted on Friday. “Could not b more Inspired by these students.”

“It’s cool I only cried 10 times,” Miranda added. “These kids were so good. Our future is so bright.”

Quiara A. Hudes, who wrote the book for In the Heights stage musical and also penned the film’s script, was also present.

“These students were pure life and energy, and the local audience laughed at different lines than the Broadway audience,” she wrote. “#InTheHeights was alive as it’s ever been last night at George Washington HS and gratitude is the name of my day.”

In the Heights, the film, set for release on June 26, 2020, stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Melissa Barerra, Leslie Grace, Jimmy Smits, Olga Merediz, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Dascha Polanco.

The Broadway musical takes place over the course of three days and follows the lives of the local immigrant residents living in Washington Heights in New York City’s Upper Manhattan. Ramos will portray bodega owner Usnavi, originated by Miranda.

Filming, as Chu teased this week, is about to commence.