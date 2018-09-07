Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda Stun Fans at a Welsh Pub with Surprise Hamilton Sing-Along

Lin-Manuel Miranda gave a bar full of musical theater fans the surprise of their lives.

The Hamilton creator, 38, unexpectedly joined a musical theater sing-along night at a bar in Cardiff, Wales on Thursday, much to the delight of the crowd. Miranda has been shooting in the European country for the last few weeks and seems to be settling right in.

The pub Porters hosts a monthly musical theater night called Jane’s Calamity, where music school teacher Neil Parker plays various Broadway songs on piano while the crowd sings along. As Parker began to play the opening number of Hamilton Thursday night, Miranda made his way on stage wearing a hoodie and started singing along.

So I’m at a musical theatre singalong and Lin Manuel Miranda who plays Hamilton just showed up and started singing. Calum priced tickets to see the show in New York and it was going to be £1000 and now Hamilton is standing across the room from me. 😳 — Sarah. 🐙 (@_SarahoftheSea) September 6, 2018

The actor and composer later sang “Stars” from Les Misérables (video below) before retreating to the crowd with his family. But he had one more surprise in store when he returned to the stage at the end of the night to sing Hamilton‘s popular number “My Shot.”

Parker explained to Wales Online how the special night came about after Miranda’s appearance went viral.

“We sent him a couple of tweets over the last few weeks and he sent us a message this morning asking if there was any chance he could come along and we could sort something out,” he told the outlet. “Performing his own songs in front of him was nerve wracking, scared is an understatement.”