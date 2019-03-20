Lin-Manuel Miranda Surprises Hamilton Audience in Detroit After Hiding Backstage: 'I'm Here!'

Lin-Manuel Miranda gave his Detroit fans a shock when he showed up onstage after the conclusion of Hamilton‘s Tuesday night show.

The 39-year-old Tony Award winner shared a video of himself hiding in the wings of Detroit’s Fisher Theatre as the cast of his hit musical thanked the audience for supporting the arts.

“I’m over here now,” Miranda tweeted.

In the video, the playwright stepped out of the wings as soon as he heard an actor from the ensemble say, “You may have heard of this guy, Lin-Manuel Miranda. So, Lin is not here.”

Turning the camera toward himself, Miranda whispered, “Yes, I am!” and walked onto the stage. The reaction from the audience was immediate, with several fans cheering and clapping.

“I’m here,” Miranda said. “What’s up, Detroit?”

The audience gave him a standing ovation as he continued, “Thank you for supporting live theatre. I love you, Detroit. I signed a fresh batch of posters for ya. Thank you very much.”

This isn’t the first time Miranda has received a hero’s welcome from Hamilton audiences.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Matthew Eisman/Getty

In January, the actor experienced a warm homecoming when he traveled to San Juan, Puerto Rico to open a three-week engagement of Hamilton to uplift the area ravaged by Hurricane Maria.

“I’ve never felt anything like that,” Miranda, 38, said at a press conference after opening night. “It’s like performing to outer space. ‘Alexander Hamilton’ – pwhaaaaaah! I didn’t see anyone standing; I just felt it. It was the first time I felt a cheer. I felt my hair move because of a cheer and I will never forget it.”

Miranda shared with fans he would occasionally reprise his role as Hamilton after leaving the original Broadway cast in 2016.

“I have written a role I can’t age out of,” he joked to PEOPLE at the 2016 Tony Awards press room. “I intend to drop-in on this, over and over again. Cut to 20 years from now and you’ll be like ‘Lin, when will you stop playing Hamilton?’”