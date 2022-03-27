Lin-Manuel Miranda Skipping Oscars After Wife Tests Positive for COVID-19: 'Out of Caution'

"Cheering for my Tick, Tick... Boom! and Encanto families with my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you," Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote as he announced he will be missing the Oscars on Sunday

Lin-Manuel Miranda is taking extra precaution after his wife tested positive for COVID-19 following their arrival in Hollywood.

On Saturday, a day prior to the 2022 Oscars, the Hamilton star announced via Twitter that he will not be attending the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday due to his wife Vanessa Nadal's diagnosis.

"Made it to Hollywood … This weekend, my wife tested [positive] for COVID. She's doing fine. Kids & I have tested [negative], but out of caution, I won't be going to the Oscars tomorrow night," wrote Miranda, 42.

"Cheering for my Tick, Tick... Boom! and Encanto families with my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you. -LMM," he finished the tweet.

Miranda's famous father, Luis Antonio Miranda Jr., also shared the news via his own Instagram page. He posted a picture posing alongside his son and Andrew Garfield, who starred in Miranda's directorial debut, Tick, Tick…Boom! (Garfield is nominated for best actor, while the film is up for best film editing).

"After an awards season of coming to L.A. every week, Lin-Manuel and the family will be skipping The Oscars," Luis, 67, captioned the photo.

"Vanessa tested Covid+ and though the rest of us tested negative, as we say in Spanish - más vale precaver, que tener que remediar," he added. "We will all be together in L.A. but watching it on TV."

Earlier this year, Lin-Manuel revealed to PEOPLE that he has no interest in hosting the Oscars and has turned down the opportunity in the past, believing it is not his "skillset."

"It's not something I'm comfortable doing, hosting, mainly because I've been lucky enough to work with incredible hosts," he shared.

"I've written for Neil Patrick Harris, I've written his opening numbers and closing numbers for the Tonys. That is a whole other thing. He is genius at that, he and Hugh Jackman," the In the Heights creator added. "I actually don't think — that's not something I feel confident in."

"I'm happy to write for the host, but I don't know that ... I wouldn't feel comfortable hosting," Lin-Manuel noted.

In addition to Tick, Tick…Boom!, the songwriter wrote the music and story for Encanto, which is nominated for best animated feature film, best original score, and best original song for "Dos Oruguitas." Sebastián Yatra will perform the song on Sunday, as will the rest of the cast in "We Don't Talk About Bruno."

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes host the 2022 Oscars this Sunday from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on ABC.