Lin-Manuel Miranda Showcases the 'Next Generation' of High School Performers for Tick, Tick... Boom! Release

In a PEOPLE exclusive video, Lin-Manuel Miranda is supporting future generations of performers in celebration of the Netflix release of Tick, Tick… Boom!, now streaming

Lin-Manuel Miranda is shining a light on the future generation of performers.

In a PEOPLE exclusive video, the actor, director, composer and lyricist celebrates the burgeoning talent at several high schools across America for the Netflix debut of his film Tick, Tick… Boom!, a biographical retelling of Rent creator Jonathan Larson's life.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

To celebrate the film, which is now streaming, students across the country conceived and produced their own unique rendition of the iconic musical song "Louder Than Words" from the film. The student-led productions resulted in a new music video, seen above.

"As you may know, I got my start in my school's performing arts program," Miranda says in the video. "These programs are vital not only to the entertainment industry but to our culture. It's important for us to support the next generation of actors, singers and performers."

He continues, "In the spirit of reaching for the stars and pursuing your dreams, we invited schools across the country to help us celebrate the debut of Tick, Tick... Boom! on Netflix."

Lin-Manuel Miranda Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights Comes Alive on the Big Screen | Credit: Getty Images

The video showcases students singing, acting, dancing and performing music from the musical from Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Baltimore School for the Arts, Chicago High School for the Arts, The Los Angeles County High School for the Arts and TADA! Youth Theater.

Tick, Tick…Boom! was written by Larson in 1990 and follows an aspiring composer named Jon (Andrew Garfield) in New York City as he fears he has made the wrong career choice to be an artist.

In a PEOPLE exclusive earlier this week, Miranda, 41, shared a powerful story about key moments in his life, including the first time he saw Larson's influential musical Rent on Broadway when he was in high school and how the experience impacted his writing. Miranda would go on to write his iconic musical Hamilton.

The moment was influential for Miranda, who was 17 at the time.

Andrew Garfield - tick, tick…BOOM! Andrew Garfield in Tick, Tick... Boom! | Credit: Netflix

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Jonathan Larson reached out and punched me straight in the heart — and the truth popped out," he said. "I went from someone who likes musicals…to thinking, 'Oh, the truth can come out in musicals. You're allowed to write musicals.' And that's when I went from being a fan of musicals to trying to write a musical."