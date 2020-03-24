Lin-Manuel Miranda Says In the Heights Movie Is Delayed Until 'We Can Safely Gather Again'

Patience and faith: That’s the message from Lin-Manuel Miranda as he announces his highly-anticipated movie adaptation In the Heights will now be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has thrown the movie industry into complete upheaval. It was originally set to premiere on June 26.

“We had the best summer of our lives filming #InTheHeightsMovie last year. We gathered in Washington Heights and told this story, on location in this neighborhood, with our neighbors in this community. We couldn’t wait to share it with you,” Miranda wrote in a statement on Twitter. “But we’re going to have to wait a little longer. With the uncertainty in our world, right now, the release of In The Heights is being postponed. When we can safely gather again, flags in hand, we will be there, enjoying this movie in theaters.”

“We’ll have the premiere uptown. The best summer of our lives, together. Patience & Faith. Paciencia y Fe,” he added, using the mantra that characters repeat throughout the musical.

The hit Broadway musical was the Hamilton creator’s first smash hit, picking up 13 Tony nominations and winning four, including best musical, after it opened in 2008.

Image zoom Macall Polay

In the Heights now joins a long list of films with delayed release dates as the current health crisis affects the entire world, including the Wonder Woman sequel.

Black Widow, Mulan and A Quiet Place Part II have all also been pushed back with no new release dates confirmed. No Time to Die will now hit theaters in November instead of April

Warner Bros. also delayed Wonder Woman 1984 and Scoob on Tuesday.

Major cities across the globe began to roll out protective measures earlier this month by closing all non-essential businesses in an effort to curb the outbreak of COVID-19. Cinemas across the nation, including the three largest theater chains, announced an indefinite closure of their theaters.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.