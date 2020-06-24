Lin-Manuel Miranda Reunites Hamilton Cast to Perform with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots

Lin-Manuel Miranda and the talented original cast of the hit Broadway production will reunite to perform on Global Goal: Unite for Our Future—The Concert, hosted by Global Citizen on Saturday

The Hamilton gang is coming back together for a good cause.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and the talented original cast of the hit Broadway production will reunite to perform on Global Goal: Unite for Our Future—The Concert, hosted by Global Citizen on Saturday.

As a special treat, the cast will team up with Jimmy Fallon and iconic band The Roots, led by drummer and musician Questlove. The Roots and Miranda have a longstanding relationship and often participate in skits together when Miranda appears on Fallon's Tonight Show.

The performance will air on the digitally streamed special aimed to spotlight the disproportionate affects the novel coronavirus pandemic has had on marginalized communities around the world.

Hosted by Dwayne Johnson, Global Goal will also feature performances by Shakira, Coldplay, Usher, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Quavo, J Balvin, Chloe x Halle, Yemi Alade, and Christine and the Queens.

Other celebrities appearing from around the world include Chris Rock, Hugh Jackman, Kerry Washington, Charlize Theron, Forest Whitaker, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Salma Hayek Pinault, Billy Porter, Diane Kruger, Antoni Porowski, Ken Jeong, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Olivia Colman and Opal Tometi.

Fallon previously worked with Global Citizen as co-host for their One World: Together At Home special, which raised $127.9 million for COVID-19 relief.

The Hamilton reunion will air just days before the a filmed version of the stage musical debuts July 3 on Disney+, making the hit show accessible to an even wider audience. The musical was filmed live on stage with the original Broadway cast and was set to hit theaters next year before Miranda and Disney decided to speed up the release.

On Monday, the Tony winner, 40, appeared on Good Morning America to discuss the first trailer for Hamilton's streaming debut.

"No one can predict the way a work is received, and the way Hamilton has been received has surpassed everyone's wildest dreams, but our biggest issue has always been accessibility," Miranda said on GMA.