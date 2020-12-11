The film is slated to hit theaters in November 2021

Lin-Manuel Miranda Returns to Disney for New Animated Movie Encanto : 'So Proud'

Lin-Manuel Miranda is bringing his musical talents back to the world of Disney.

During Disney's Investor Day event on Thursday, the company announced development on a new animated film Encanto, with music from Hamilton creator Miranda.

The musical feature, which is slated to hit theaters in November 2021, is set in Colombia where "a magical family live in a magical home," Disney shared on Twitter.

The story follows a young girl whose family possesses magical powers but she does not, according to the logline. The name of the film is Spanish for the word "charm."

Miranda, 40, reposted the exciting news on Twitter, revealing that he had been "working on this for nearly three years."

"So proud of this music and this story. Can't wait to share more. Super super super orgulloso," Miranda added, which translates to "proud" in Spanish.

Encanto reunites Zootopia directors Byron Howard and Jared Bush, and is co-written and co-directed by Charise Castro Smith.

Miranda last worked with Disney on 2019's Mary Poppins Returns and wrote the music for the 2016 hit animated feature Moana.

His song "How Far I'll Go" from the film was nominated for Best Original Song at the 2017 Oscars.

Also announced during Disney's Investor's Day were two new animated princess series for Disney+.

The two Disney princess-led films The Princess and the Frog and Moana have inspired series that are set to premiere on Disney+ in 2022 and 2023, respectively, Disney announced.

First up is Tiana, which will focus on the titular waitress-turned-princess/restaurant-owner protagonist from the 2009 film The Princess and the Frog, set in 1920s New Orleans.

Moana is based on the 2016 animated feature that sees a teenage island princess learn the truth of her adventure-seeking ancestry, and leverage her newfound knowledge to restore the heart of a goddess and save her people.

Both Moana and Tiana will feature original music as the two lead characters continue to explore their respective worlds of the South Pacific and New Orleans," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Anika Noni Rose, who voiced Tiana — the first Black Disney Princess — in The Princess and the Frog and Ralph Breaks the Internet, wrote on social media of the announcement, "Are y'all as excited as I am?!?!"