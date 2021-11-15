Lin-Manuel Miranda on How Rent Changed His Life and Led Him to Direct Tick, Tick…Boom!

Miranda has adapted Jonathan Larson's autobiographical musical Tick, Tick…Boom! into his first film as director

In a PEOPLE exclusive, the Tony winner, 41, shares a powerful story about key moments in his life, including the first time he saw Jonathan Larson's influential musical Rent on Broadway and how the experience impacted his writing. Miranda would go on to write his iconic musical Hamilton. He's now adapted Larson's autobiographical musical Tick, Tick…Boom! into his first film as director.

The story was told on June 30, 2021 at a Mainstage show at United Palace in Washington Heights, presented by global storytelling organization The Moth, in partnership with Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA).

Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the "VIVO" New York screening at Village East by Angelika on July 31, 2021 in New York City. Credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Tick, Tick…Boom! was written by Larson in 1990 and follows an aspiring composer named Jon (Andrew Garfield) in New York City as he fears he has made the wrong career choice to be an artist.

Larson is best known as the creator of Rent. He died on Jan. 25, 1996, at the age of 35 on the morning of the musical's first preview off-Broadway.

For his work on Rent, Larson was posthumously awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and three Tony Awards for best musical, best book of a musical and best original score.

"Jonathan Larson's captivating storytelling in Rent first taught me that musicals could be contemporary, true to life, and depict your own experiences," Miranda said in a previous statement about the project, according to Variety. "But it was Tick, Tick…Boom! that solidified that drive in me to hone my own voice as a playwright."