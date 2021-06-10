Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If it feels like you're seeing (or hearing) Miranda everywhere lately, it's because you probably are!

From Hamilton to In The Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Everywhere: Here's Where Else You Can See His Work

Lin-Manuel Miranda has something in common with the titular character of his musical Hamilton: He writes like he's running out of time.

Though Hamilton is the Broadway show that catapulted Miranda to new levels of stardom, In The Heights is the movie-musical version of Miranda's first hit Broadway show of the same name. In honor of its release, we're looking back on the Hamilton creator and father-of-two's past credits and future projects - of which there are many.

What can we say? The man is "Non-Stop."

Freestyle Love Supreme

Before Hamilton was even a twinkle in Miranda's eye, the creator was performing an improvised hip-hop musical in the basement of The Drama Book Shop in New York City. Fifteen years later, in 2019, the show made its way to Broadway. It also made the move to TV in 2014, and the documentary, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020.

In The Heights

After an Off-Broadway run in 2007, Miranda's first hit musical opened on Broadway in March 2008. It was nominated for 13 Tony Awards and won four, including the award for best musical and best original score. It was also a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 2009.

Bring It On: The Musical

Following the success of In The Heights, Miranda co-composed and co-wrote the music for Bring It On: The Musical, which played a national tour from 2011 to 2012 before a limited run on Broadway.

21 Chump Street

Miranda also lent his talents to a 14-minute musical (you'll recognize Anthony Ramos, who stars in In the Heights and Hamilton) based on a true story that was first reported in the NPR series, "This American Life." We apologize in advance for the songs getting stuck in your head.

Moana

Though Moana premiered in 2017, after the monumental success of Hamilton, Miranda began his work on the animated film months before the popular stage show premiered at the Public Theater in New York City. The Disney film was Miranda's first movie score (and you can hear his vocals in "We Know the Way"); he wrote it with composers Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina. The movie was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 2017 Academy Awards, and "How Far I'll Go" was up for Best Original Song.

Mary Poppins Returns

Miranda earned a Golden Globe nomination for best lead actor in a comedy or musical for his performance as Jack The Lamplighter in Mary Poppins Returns, in which he danced, sang, rapped and put on a Cockney accent alongside Emily Blunt's Mary Poppins.

Hamilton

What started as a mixtape that earned a few laughs and confused looks at the White House in 2009 turned into a full-on phenomenon. Miranda took the story of the "10 dollar founding father" and created a hip-hop musical of Alexander Hamilton's life that earned 11 Tony Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for drama and a Grammy Award. After hypnotizing theater-goers at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City for years (not to mention its various U.S. tours, Los Angeles, Chicago and London residencies), Hamilton came to audiences on Disney+ in July 2020, breaking streaming records and giving the show a new life on film. It was nominated for two Golden Globes - one for best picture-musical or comedy, and another for best actor-musical or comedy for Miranda.

Vivo

Miranda recently kept himself busy (the understatement of the century) by starring in and writing music for the 2021 Netflix animated film, Vivo. Miranda plays a kinkajou who performs music for crowds in Havana, Cuba.

The movie has been a long time coming: Miranda originally pitched the idea in 2010 after the success of In The Heights.

The Little Mermaid

Miranda, who has long been a vocal fan of The Little Mermaid - his son, Sebastian, with wife Vanessa Nadal, is partly named after one of Ariel's sidekicks - is working on the music for Disney's buzzy live-action version. There's no current release date for the film, but Miranda is collaborating with the first film's original composer Alan Menken, so it's bound to be amazing.

Encanto

And as if one animated film - or the theatrical premiere of In The Heights, or directing tick, tick ... Boom - in 2021 wasn't enough, it was revealed in December 2020 that Miranda would lend his musical talents to Disney's Encanto, which hits theaters in November 2021. The film will feature songs in English and Spanish, and will take place in Colombia. It centers on a young girl who does not possess the same powers as her family.

tick, tick.... BOOM!

Miranda, who performed in Jonathan Larson's tick, tick... BOOM! in 2014, makes his feature film directorial debut with the upcoming movie version of the musical. Tick tick... BOOM! is based on the semi-autobiographical show by the late Larson (who also wrote and composed RENT). The movie stars Andrew Garfield and Vanessa Hudgens and will premiere on Netflix in 2021.

And if this all isn't enough (for some it might not be!), Miranda has also penned three books. Hamilton: The Revolution (2016) tells the story of the musical's making, with behind-the-scenes secrets and perspective from critic Jeremy McCarter. In the Heights: Finding Home (2021) is a similar telling of Miranda's other Broadway baby, again with commentary from McCarter and screenwriter/librettist Quiara Alegría Hudes. And Gmorning, Gnight!: Little Pep Talks for Me & You (2018) is basically what it sounds like: a collection of affirmations for readers to practice day and night, based in part off of tweets Miranda used to send twice daily.