Lin Manuel-Miranda Says He Filmed the ‘Hardest 10 Seconds of My Life’ in Mary Poppins Returns

The limits of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s acting abilities were really put to the test on Mary Poppins Returns.

Miranda drops by the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday where he describes a highly complicated scene in the upcoming sequel. The Hamilton star and creator plays a lamp-lighter who is friends with Mary Poppins, this time played by Emily Blunt. And the hardest scene he had to shoot isn’t what fans might think.

“You would think it’s the incredible elaborate dance numbers, and that was hard,” Miranda, 38, tells host Ellen DeGeneres. “But there’s one scene in this movie where I light a lamp, ride a bike, steal an apple from a cart, throw it to an orphan child all while singing in a Cockney accent. That moment is the hardest 10 seconds of my life.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda in Mary Poppins Returns Courtesy Disney

Miranda says the sequel takes place about 25 years after Julie Andrews helped the original Banks children in the first movie. Now played by Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer, Blunt takes over Andrews to once again help the Banks children bring magic into their lives.

“She’s absolutely perfect in this movie and it is not hard to pretend to be having fun with Mary Poppins on these amazing adventures,” Miranda says. “It was one of the best jobs of my life.”

Earlier this year, Blunt discussed what makes her take on the famous nanny different, telling PEOPLE’s editor-in-chief Jess Cagle, “My perception of her in the books is that she is batty, eccentric, hilarious and incredibly rude and vain… I like that idea that she sweeps in and takes it all over and makes everything great.”

“Really this is my version of her,” she added. “I did not watch the original during the process of making it. I had seen it as a kid but I didn’t watch the details of it all because I had to do my version of her.”

Mary Poppins Returns flies into theaters Dec. 19.