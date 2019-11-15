Lin-Manuel Miranda Jokingly Submits Himself for Sexiest Man Alive Consideration: 'Did I Miss It?'

Lin-Manuel Miranda is throwing his hat in the ring for PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive title — sort of.

The Mary Poppins Returns star got in on the fun with Chrissy Teigen and Idris Elba on Friday by tweeting a photo of himself from 1995, all after Teigen teased her husband, 2019’s Sexiest Man Alive John Legend, when 2018 winner Elba shared his own throwback shot.

“Hello @chrissyteigen is this where we submit our pics from 1995, did I miss it,” Miranda, 39, wrote next to a shot of him talking on the phone from the mid-’90s.

The hilarious photo submission contest started when Legend, 40, tweeted a funny side-by-side comparison of Elba alongside a photo of himself in 1995 to highlight their different brands of “sexiness.”

“1995 John would be very perplexed to be following 2018 @IdrisElba as #SexiestManAlive. Hell, 2019 John is about as equally perplexed but thank you @People for finding me sexy. I’ll take it,” Legend wrote.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Admits Defeat After Idris Elba Proves He Was Hotter Than John Legend in the ’90s

When Teigen hinted that perhaps Elba wasn’t as attractive in 1995, the British actor, 47, quickly proved her wrong.

In a reply to her tweet, Elba shared a vintage shot of him “circa 1995,” and Teigen, 33, immediately admitted defeat.

“Sorry @JohnLegend, I tried!!!” she wrote in a retweet of the image, adding a crying laughing emoji and a crying emoji.

Hello @chrissyteigen is this where we submit our pics from 1995, did I miss it pic.twitter.com/VFm8M1ZHQK — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 15, 2019

After PEOPLE revealed on Tuesday evening that Legend had been named the Sexiest Man Alive 2019, Teigen couldn’t contain her excitement, joking that Legend’s honor had the added bonus of helping her achieve a lifelong goal.

“My secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned PEOPLE’s sexiest man alive!! An honor!!!!!” Teigen said about her husband of six years, before updating her Twitter bio to read “currently sleeping with people’s sexiest man alive.”

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen on John Legend’s New Title: ‘I Have Fulfilled My Dream of Having Boned PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive!’

In the issue, on stands Friday, Legend opens up about his family with Teigen and how he’s happier and more confident than ever.

“I’m so proud that I have a wife and two kids I’m so in love with and so connected to. I’m also so proud of my career,” he says. “I love writing songs and performing on stage. I get a lot of joy from it and give a lot of joy to other people. I’m pretty at ease with myself now!”