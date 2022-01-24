Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals He Has 'Said No in the Past' to Hosting Oscars: That's Not 'My Skillset'

"It's not something I'm comfortable doing," he says of hosting the Academy Awards

Lin-Manuel Miranda can't picture himself hosting the Academy Awards.

While speaking with PEOPLE about the smash-hit success of his Encanto songs — "We Don't Talk About Bruno" continues to reach new highs on the Billboard charts — the actor/director expresses that he isn't interested in the Oscars hosting duties. In fact, he's turned down the opportunity in the past.

"I have said no in the past. I really don't think that that's my skillset," says Miranda, 42. "It's not something I'm comfortable doing, hosting, mainly because I've been lucky enough to work with incredible hosts."

"I've written for Neil Patrick Harris, I've written his opening numbers and closing numbers for the Tonys. That is a whole other thing. He is genius at that, he and Hugh Jackman," the Hamilton creator adds. "I actually don't think— that's not something I feel confident in."

Miranda says, "I'm happy to write for the host, but I don't know that... I wouldn't feel comfortable hosting."

Lin-Manuel Miranda Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty/Disney

The Tick, Tick...Boom! director's mind obviously hasn't changed on the matter; back in 2017 he said in a Hollywood Reporter column that "hosting the Oscars is not a thing I would ever want to do." It's the "most thankless task in the world," Miranda, who earned a nomination for Best Original Song for Moana's "How Far I'll Go," added at the time.

The 94th annual Academy Awards, scheduled to be held at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 27, and broadcast live on ABC, will have a host or hosts this year, though no one has yet been confirmed.