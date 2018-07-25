Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton Might Be Headed to the Big Screen — Just Not As You Think

Hamilton is not throwing away its shot at the big screen.

The hip-hop musical about one of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton is reportedly making its way to movie screens soon, according to the Wall Street Journal.

But it won’t be a retelling of the story. Instead, Warner Bros. and 20th Century Fox are reportedly bidding on an original cast recording of the show to bring to theaters around the country. Hamilton composer, writer and former star Lin-Manuel Miranda previously revealed in 2016 that the entire original cast had secretly recorded a run through of the show that would be released at a later time.

Lin-Manuel Miranda in his last performance of Hamilton Stephen Lovekin/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The original cast includes Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Jonathan Groff as King George III, Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Philippa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson and Reneé Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler.

Miranda revealed the recording back in June 2016 after winning several Tony Awards for his hit musical. In the post-show press conference, the actor announced that the final two performances would be taped. He later tweeted that he didn’t know when the footage would be released — and made a Harry Potter reference.

“What are we doing with that footage? No idea,” he wrote. “Throwing it in a vault at Gringotts for a bit [probably]. But we’re getting it.”

The musical won 11 Tonys in 2016, including Best Musical.