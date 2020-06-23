Lin-Manuel Miranda Confirms Hamilton Movie Had to Cut Two F-Bombs to Get PG-13 Rating

The Hamilton film will feature several expletives censored when it debuts on Disney+ on July 3, Lin-Manuel Miranda has confirmed.

The Tony winner, 40, said Monday on Twitter that the film, which is rated PG-13, will have minor alterations to two of its more explicit songs: "Yorktown," the 20th song of Act One, and "Washington on Your Side," the 8th song of Act Two.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You're getting the whole show, every note & scene, & a 1-minute countdown clock during intermission (bathroom!)" Miranda wrote. "But MPAA has a hard rule about language: more than 1 utterance of 'F—' is an automatic R rating. We have 3 'F—' in our show."

"I literally gave two f— so the kids could see it," he said. "1. In Yorktown, there’s a mute over 'I get the f___ back up again' 2. 'Southern *record scratch*kin’ Democratic Republicans.' You can sing whatEVER you like at home (even sync up the album)!”

"Love you. Enjoy," the Broadway star added.

On Monday, Miranda appeared on Good Morning America to discuss the first trailer for Hamilton's streaming debut on Disney+.

"No one can predict the way a work is received, and the way Hamilton has been received has surpassed everyone's wildest dreams, but our biggest issue has always been accessibility," Miranda said on GMA.

"So I'm really glad," he continued. "We had the luxury to basically shoot an independent film in our first year, and now the world can see what it felt like to be in that room in June 2016 next Friday."

The live recording was captured over several days of onstage performances, edited together for an up-close cinematic version of the musical, a hip-hop retelling of founding father Alexander Hamilton's life story.

Image zoom Disney+ Walt Disney Studios

"No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of Hamilton — an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way," said Walt Disney Company's Bob Iger in a press release last month.

"In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful," Iger added.